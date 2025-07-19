Hi adventurers,

v0.701 is now available on the development branch:

Counter attack is now also applied on a miss

Overwatch and traps are now activated when pushing an enemy

Various balancing on trap and overwatch abilities

Added a custom cursor to the game

Clicking on a resource in the resource bar now centers the camera on this resource. Setting a priority on this resource type is now done with a righ-click

Enemies now have also chances to miss their target and hit an obstacle or another enemy

Fixed an issue allowing to attack through two walls touching corners

Fixed an issue allowing counter attack to be activated even if the opponent is pushed away

Fixed an issue with LoS warnings not properly displayed on some resolutions