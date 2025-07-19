Hi adventurers,
v0.701 is now available on the development branch:
Counter attack is now also applied on a miss
Overwatch and traps are now activated when pushing an enemy
Various balancing on trap and overwatch abilities
Added a custom cursor to the game
Clicking on a resource in the resource bar now centers the camera on this resource. Setting a priority on this resource type is now done with a righ-click
Enemies now have also chances to miss their target and hit an obstacle or another enemy
Fixed an issue allowing to attack through two walls touching corners
Fixed an issue allowing counter attack to be activated even if the opponent is pushed away
Fixed an issue with LoS warnings not properly displayed on some resolutions
Fixed issues when multiple overwatch are triggered on the same turn
Thanks for playing, and please don't forget to leave a review, it helps a lot!
Changed depots in development branch