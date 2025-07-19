 Skip to content
19 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi adventurers,

v0.701 is now available on the development branch:

  • Counter attack is now also applied on a miss

  • Overwatch and traps are now activated when pushing an enemy

  • Various balancing on trap and overwatch abilities

  • Added a custom cursor to the game

  • Clicking on a resource in the resource bar now centers the camera on this resource. Setting a priority on this resource type is now done with a righ-click

  • Enemies now have also chances to miss their target and hit an obstacle or another enemy

  • Fixed an issue allowing to attack through two walls touching corners

  • Fixed an issue allowing counter attack to be activated even if the opponent is pushed away

  • Fixed an issue with LoS warnings not properly displayed on some resolutions

  • Fixed issues when multiple overwatch are triggered on the same turn

Thanks for playing, and please don't forget to leave a review, it helps a lot!

