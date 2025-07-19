New features:

- New armored enemy!

- Adds small random items to make the game look more lively.

- Adds "toggle grab item" in accessibility settings. (off by default)



Improvements:

- Makes Section 5 look better with new objects.

- Changes hand pose controls. Point with grip and more.

- Improvements to UI only showing when needed.

- Adds Joyce to credits.

- Other minor fixes & improvements.