19 July 2025 Build 19286264 Edited 19 July 2025 – 16:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
New features:
- New armored enemy!
- Adds small random items to make the game look more lively.
- Adds "toggle grab item" in accessibility settings. (off by default)

Improvements:
- Makes Section 5 look better with new objects.
- Changes hand pose controls. Point with grip and more.
- Improvements to UI only showing when needed.
- Adds Joyce to credits.
- Other minor fixes & improvements.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3858721
  • Loading history…
