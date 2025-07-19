New features:
- New armored enemy!
- Adds small random items to make the game look more lively.
- Adds "toggle grab item" in accessibility settings. (off by default)
Improvements:
- Makes Section 5 look better with new objects.
- Changes hand pose controls. Point with grip and more.
- Improvements to UI only showing when needed.
- Adds Joyce to credits.
- Other minor fixes & improvements.
Update 0.1.1
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 3858721
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update