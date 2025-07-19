✅ When killing electric ghost the electricity sound stopped, even if there were more ghosts in the room
✅ You could destroy thorns by throwing pots to them
✅ Changes some sprite layers orders
✅ Boulders weren't meant to be passable when the player gets damaged
✅ Changed position of a door in the last temple
v 0.9.935
