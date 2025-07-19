- Hotkeys added for opening and closing control panels! These are the numbers 1 - 9 for the Top Left row of controls if CAPS-LOCK is OFF, and then 1 - 9 for the Bottom-Right row of controls if CAPS-LOCK is ON
- Styling updates for the terrain controls panel to have it be more consistent with the rest of our control panels, and a layout change for the stats panel, so you no longer have to select which stats tabs to view, they are both shown automatically now.
- Icons for Health and Upgrades added
1.0.8 - Control Panel's Hotkeys Added! + Terrain/Stats Controls styling change
