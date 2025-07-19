 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
19 July 2025 Build 19286237 Edited 19 July 2025 – 16:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Additions


  • Hotkeys added for opening and closing control panels! These are the numbers 1 - 9 for the Top Left row of controls if CAPS-LOCK is OFF, and then 1 - 9 for the Bottom-Right row of controls if CAPS-LOCK is ON

  • Styling updates for the terrain controls panel to have it be more consistent with the rest of our control panels, and a layout change for the stats panel, so you no longer have to select which stats tabs to view, they are both shown automatically now.

  • Icons for Health and Upgrades added

Changed files in this update

Depot 3836571
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link