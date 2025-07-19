Beta 2.1.1
Changes:
- Fire Ball: damage 150% -> 750%
- Fire Breath: damage 350% -> 1500%
- Ice Shard: damage 150% -> 750%
- Frost field: damage 10% -> 40%
- Poisonous Kunai: damage 150% -> 750%
- Toxic cloud: damage 10% -> 40%
- Lightning spin: damage 50% -> 250%
- Spark: damage 100% -> 400%
- Blood Ring: damage 500% -> 4000%
- Blood spikes: damage 200% -> 1250%
- Corrupted smash: damage 1500% -> 6000%
- Holy swing: damage 500% -> 1000%
- Shadow dash: damage 500% -> 1500%
- Shadow stab: damage 1000% -> 2500%
Fix:
- Fixed boss drop info
- Fixed crystals drop from monsters
- After upgrading item stats was not updating to new one
- Fixed Shadow aura "Cooldown" upgrade
Changed files in this update