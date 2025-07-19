 Skip to content
19 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Beta 2.1.1


Changes:

  • Fire Ball: damage 150% -> 750%
  • Fire Breath: damage 350% -> 1500%
  • Ice Shard: damage 150% -> 750%
  • Frost field: damage 10% -> 40%
  • Poisonous Kunai: damage 150% -> 750%
  • Toxic cloud: damage 10% -> 40%
  • Lightning spin: damage 50% -> 250%
  • Spark: damage 100% -> 400%
  • Blood Ring: damage 500% -> 4000%
  • Blood spikes: damage 200% -> 1250%
  • Corrupted smash: damage 1500% -> 6000%
  • Holy swing: damage 500% -> 1000%
  • Shadow dash: damage 500% -> 1500%
  • Shadow stab: damage 1000% -> 2500%


Fix:

  • Fixed boss drop info
  • Fixed crystals drop from monsters
  • After upgrading item stats was not updating to new one
  • Fixed Shadow aura "Cooldown" upgrade

