good morning! This is just a minor patch to fix a few softlocks/crashes and finish up a few small things that weren't ready in time for release.
new features:
added OpenDyslexic font option in the accessibility settings
better Linux support maybe? Check the forum thread for up-to-date info
bugfixes / tiny stuff:
fixed a softlock where the dog wouldn't go to sleep
attempted to fix a rare softlock in the stage play (i couldn't replicate it but i put in some safeguards)
fixed some other other minor bugs and crashes
any crashes during startup or during level load should generate error logs now
capes don't stretch weird when you spin anymore
a few small graphic/text adjustments to make some things more clear
fixed a few weird behaviors when using photo mode and resuming time with Cleru offscreen
thanks for playing! Remember to love yourself. 🍓
Changed files in this update