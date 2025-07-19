good morning! This is just a minor patch to fix a few softlocks/crashes and finish up a few small things that weren't ready in time for release.

new features:

added OpenDyslexic font option in the accessibility settings

better Linux support maybe? Check the forum thread for up-to-date info

bugfixes / tiny stuff:

fixed a softlock where the dog wouldn't go to sleep

attempted to fix a rare softlock in the stage play (i couldn't replicate it but i put in some safeguards)

fixed some other other minor bugs and crashes

any crashes during startup or during level load should generate error logs now

capes don't stretch weird when you spin anymore

a few small graphic/text adjustments to make some things more clear

fixed a few weird behaviors when using photo mode and resuming time with Cleru offscreen

thanks for playing! Remember to love yourself. 🍓