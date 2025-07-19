 Skip to content
19 July 2025 Build 19286202 Edited 19 July 2025 – 20:33:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

good morning! This is just a minor patch to fix a few softlocks/crashes and finish up a few small things that weren't ready in time for release.

new features:

  • added OpenDyslexic font option in the accessibility settings

  • better Linux support maybe? Check the forum thread for up-to-date info

bugfixes / tiny stuff:

  • fixed a softlock where the dog wouldn't go to sleep

  • attempted to fix a rare softlock in the stage play (i couldn't replicate it but i put in some safeguards)

  • fixed some other other minor bugs and crashes

  • any crashes during startup or during level load should generate error logs now

  • capes don't stretch weird when you spin anymore

  • a few small graphic/text adjustments to make some things more clear

  • fixed a few weird behaviors when using photo mode and resuming time with Cleru offscreen

thanks for playing! Remember to love yourself. 🍓

