This update brings general improvements and also some new callsigns that has been requested for community made airports. It also brings the default version to the latest version but without the workshop and builder. Select the publicbeta to access the workshop and builder. It has been a lot of progress this week. Next week I have other commitments so expect a slower pace.

Game

Bug related to default entry and exit points fixed.

Runway layout window bug fixed.

Departures at start has been limited to maximum 80% of the airport’s capacity (number of stands).

Scroll bug in workshop airport list fixed. (Only beta version)

Highscore saved for workshop and local airports. (Only beta version)

For default version also some improvements added in previous beta versions.

Builder (Only beta version)

When changing screens builder will prompt to load the same file as on previous screen.

Runway segments are no longer needed and has been removed.

The test airport is now readonly. The code TEST cannot be saved to.

Warning for no spawn points for runway direction added.

One way visibility toggle bug fixed.

Thanks for playing!