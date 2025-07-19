 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
19 July 2025 Build 19286160 Edited 19 July 2025 – 16:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • It will now be indicated properly on the weapon selector bar when a broken weapon is equipped.
  • Added more hints to the hint system.
  • Fixed a bug where an npc crook running away would unintentionally attract rats or bats meant for another npc.


Changed files in this update

Depot 2821701
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link