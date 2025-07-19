- It will now be indicated properly on the weapon selector bar when a broken weapon is equipped.
- Added more hints to the hint system.
- Fixed a bug where an npc crook running away would unintentionally attract rats or bats meant for another npc.
Update notes for v1.2.7 released 19 Jul 2025
