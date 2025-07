Highlights:

-New Mission: Extraction

-Weapon Jamming

-New Chest inventory

Major Changes/Fixes:

Tracers are now only fired every 3 rounds, and their visual length has been decreased



Added ???? Mag????? ??? M14



Your stance no longer automatically changes when moving



Fixed player body rotation and positioning



Preset loadouts now use the rucksack



Lowered max rucksack capacity to 15KG



Increased edge feather of suppression effect



Minor Changes/Fixes:

Fixed issue where Gun Truck buttons kept buying themselves



Increased enemy spawn rate on certain parts of Gun Truck



Smoothed & polished joystick stance adjustment



Blood/Injured screen effect should now fit certain headsets' field of view better



Fixed buggy ammo in Tunnel Rat's armory



Increased volume and priority of bullet cracks



Increased required pressure for M16 & XM177 bolt releases to trigger



Hid obstruction colliders from smoke grenades



Removed floating enemies on Gun Truck



Major optimizations to AI character + weapon meshes



Fixed minor material issues with multiple weapon models



Fixed crash on Firefight that occured when the player got close to a trash pile



Possibly fixed collision issue that made player's hands get stuck around open APCs on Firefight



fixed collision issue that made player's hands get stuck around open APCs on Firefight Removed buggy Obrez from Firefight



Added screen fade when Tunnel Rat is won and the mission is restarted



Lanterns can now be shot out



Fixed collision issues with several environment meshes



Optimized editor performance and workflows for future additions



Decreased loading time for Tunnel Rat substantially



Converted mono Vietnamese voice lines to stereo



Fixed issue where bolts/slides could be grabbed when the main gun wasn't



Fixed issues with shoulder UI not disappearing



Fixed issue with helmet tap info not disappearing



Made it easier to grab the forward grip on the cut M14



Can no longer fire M60 with the top cover open



Made it harder to accidently helmet tap non-ammo items, and easier to tap ammo



Snap turning with 'fast' settings now turns in the proper direction



Fixed ejection positions on M16 & XM177



Made forward grip on carbines easier to grab



Fixed forward grab point strengths on M60



Fixed issue with flashlight shining through objects



Lighting optimizations to Tunnel Rat



Can no longer knock allies out (still works for enemies though)



Edited inventory bounds for almost every item



Can no longer store grenades that have their pins pulled into rucksack



Fixed issue where trigger-held items weren't storing correctly in the rucksack



Fixed issue where magazines taken from a gun weren't storing correctly in the rucksack



Removed broken colliders on M60



Helmet tap info now disappears when an item is released



Grenades with pulled pins can no longer be stored in shoulder slots



Fixed guns that could load a magazine when it wasn't held



Open bolt weapons behave properly when changing magazines (no longer chambers a round when the bolt is pulled back like with a closed bolt gun)



Fixed issue with rucksack not clearing saved loadout



Fixed multiple issues with V40 mini grenade



Fixed lighting issues with rucksack



Minor enhancements to how the player body is calculated on Gun Truck



Adjusted waypoints on Gun Truck to improve the truck's pathfinding



Revised the way buttons work to make them easier to press and more logical code-wise



Closing:

------This release took a few weeks longer than I originally planned for, but I'm glad that it's finally out on the main build. Considering that Version 2 is still rather young and doesn't have a lot of content, I revised the roadmap to ensure quicker update cycles (1-2 months) to help bump up the playtime and variety.The new extraction mission is something more akin to the missions in Version 1, so hopefully it fills that void for those of you who miss the lone wolf, high-risk gameplay that it provided. For weapon jamming, I decided not to add an option to disable it due to how rare it happens. The system will definitely be expanded in the future, especially as larger-scale missions are added, and features like weapon maintenance and environmental effects are planned.Update 2 has a smaller scope and should have a much shorter development time, so be on the lookout for that! It will include a Huey door gunner mission, manual item/weapon pose adjustment, and improved weapon handling. You can read more about it and the other planned updates here: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1900020/view/562497971311084534 ---If you find any bugs, have any suggestions, or want to share your opinion, head down to the comments of this post or through any of the links below. Thank you all and good luck!