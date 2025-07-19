Highlights:
-New Mission: Extraction
Find and extract the downed pilot and his gear.
-Weapon Jamming
Added 'failure to feed' and 'failure to eject' malfunctions that are cleared by cycling the bolt again. Jam chance is based on the weapon and magazine, so some magazines jam more frequently than others for the same weapon. Additional malfunctions with more advanced clearing procedures are planned for the future.
-New Chest inventory
Hold 'Trigger' over your chest pouches to open them (with an empty hand or when holding an item that you want to store). If a held item is within the pouch's bounds and it's not intersecting with another stored item, then you can store it. Items can be positioned and rotated however you want within your pouches as long as there is room. Stored items also effect your character's speed and agility, so be aware that more doesn't always equal better!
---
Major Changes/Fixes:
- Tracers are now only fired every 3 rounds, and their visual length has been decreased
- Added ???? Mag????? ??? M14
- Your stance no longer automatically changes when moving
- Fixed player body rotation and positioning
- Preset loadouts now use the rucksack
- Lowered max rucksack capacity to 15KG
- Increased edge feather of suppression effect
Minor Changes/Fixes:
- Fixed issue where Gun Truck buttons kept buying themselves
- Increased enemy spawn rate on certain parts of Gun Truck
- Smoothed & polished joystick stance adjustment
- Blood/Injured screen effect should now fit certain headsets' field of view better
- Fixed buggy ammo in Tunnel Rat's armory
- Increased volume and priority of bullet cracks
- Increased required pressure for M16 & XM177 bolt releases to trigger
- Hid obstruction colliders from smoke grenades
- Removed floating enemies on Gun Truck
- Major optimizations to AI character + weapon meshes
- Fixed minor material issues with multiple weapon models
- Fixed crash on Firefight that occured when the player got close to a trash pile
- Possibly fixed collision issue that made player's hands get stuck around open APCs on Firefight
- Removed buggy Obrez from Firefight
- Added screen fade when Tunnel Rat is won and the mission is restarted
- Lanterns can now be shot out
- Fixed collision issues with several environment meshes
- Optimized editor performance and workflows for future additions
- Decreased loading time for Tunnel Rat substantially
- Converted mono Vietnamese voice lines to stereo
- Fixed issue where bolts/slides could be grabbed when the main gun wasn't
- Fixed issues with shoulder UI not disappearing
- Fixed issue with helmet tap info not disappearing
- Made it easier to grab the forward grip on the cut M14
- Can no longer fire M60 with the top cover open
- Made it harder to accidently helmet tap non-ammo items, and easier to tap ammo
- Snap turning with 'fast' settings now turns in the proper direction
- Fixed ejection positions on M16 & XM177
- Made forward grip on carbines easier to grab
- Fixed forward grab point strengths on M60
- Fixed issue with flashlight shining through objects
- Lighting optimizations to Tunnel Rat
- Can no longer knock allies out (still works for enemies though)
- Edited inventory bounds for almost every item
- Can no longer store grenades that have their pins pulled into rucksack
- Fixed issue where trigger-held items weren't storing correctly in the rucksack
- Fixed issue where magazines taken from a gun weren't storing correctly in the rucksack
- Removed broken colliders on M60
- Helmet tap info now disappears when an item is released
- Grenades with pulled pins can no longer be stored in shoulder slots
- Fixed guns that could load a magazine when it wasn't held
- Open bolt weapons behave properly when changing magazines (no longer chambers a round when the bolt is pulled back like with a closed bolt gun)
- Fixed issue with rucksack not clearing saved loadout
- Fixed multiple issues with V40 mini grenade
- Fixed lighting issues with rucksack
- Minor enhancements to how the player body is calculated on Gun Truck
- Adjusted waypoints on Gun Truck to improve the truck's pathfinding
- Revised the way buttons work to make them easier to press and more logical code-wise
---
Closing:This release took a few weeks longer than I originally planned for, but I'm glad that it's finally out on the main build. Considering that Version 2 is still rather young and doesn't have a lot of content, I revised the roadmap to ensure quicker update cycles (1-2 months) to help bump up the playtime and variety.
The new extraction mission is something more akin to the missions in Version 1, so hopefully it fills that void for those of you who miss the lone wolf, high-risk gameplay that it provided. For weapon jamming, I decided not to add an option to disable it due to how rare it happens. The system will definitely be expanded in the future, especially as larger-scale missions are added, and features like weapon maintenance and environmental effects are planned.
Update 2 has a smaller scope and should have a much shorter development time, so be on the lookout for that! It will include a Huey door gunner mission, manual item/weapon pose adjustment, and improved weapon handling. You can read more about it and the other planned updates here: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1900020/view/562497971311084534
---
If you find any bugs, have any suggestions, or want to share your opinion, head down to the comments of this post or through any of the links below. Thank you all and good luck!
