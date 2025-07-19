 Skip to content
19 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

This update improves upon the currency conversion menu to make it more convenient for players to use, especially in the later game where you may need to convert large amounts of points at once.

Changes:
- Added more options to control the amount of currency you are converting
- Added an "ALL" option
- Added a "RESET" option

Fixes:
- Fixed font outline to be more consistent with other UI elements (this also makes it more readable!)

Another patch is coming soon which will fix some more bugs. If you encounter a bug, please report it to us using the steam discussion page!

Thanks for playing <3

