Another small tweak, based on reported bugs and my own desire for a cleaner pancake zone.
It's now possible to read the Book of Insulting Epithets from your inventory, and I've made it far more likely people will experience an optional (and ideal) part of Act III which currently relied on a lot of unspoken stuff happening during Act 2
A small patch tweak, brining us to version 1.01b
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2268551
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 2268552
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update