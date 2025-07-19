 Skip to content
19 July 2025 Build 19286114
Another small tweak, based on reported bugs and my own desire for a cleaner pancake zone.
It's now possible to read the Book of Insulting Epithets from your inventory, and I've made it far more likely people will experience an optional (and ideal) part of Act III which currently relied on a lot of unspoken stuff happening during Act 2

