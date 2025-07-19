More rpyc reductions and fixes for Quick Settings with languages
Update notes via Steam Community
Bria's Accent and Content Filter now load via JSON rather than rypc files only intended to hold their information. Also made a style adjustment to the Quick Settings menu to account for how it looks with the different languages.
