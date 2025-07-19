 Skip to content
19 July 2025 Build 19286110
Update notes via Steam Community
Bria's Accent and Content Filter now load via JSON rather than rypc files only intended to hold their information. Also made a style adjustment to the Quick Settings menu to account for how it looks with the different languages.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2174781
