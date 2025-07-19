Huge Update – Major Improvements and Fun New Features! V1.1

We’re excited to announce a big update for the game, packed with quality improvements, fixes, and some fun new mechanics to enhance your experience!

Here’s what’s new in this update:

Comprehensive polish and maintenance across the entire game for a smoother, more stable experience.

Fixed various animation glitches to make character movements more natural and seamless.

Added a hilarious new kick mechanic — now you can send your friends flying and drive them crazy! "F"

Introduced dance moves inspired by the iconic coffin dance — because now, we dance too! "C"

Upgraded the camera system with a modular, single seamless mode that gives you better control and smoother transitions.

Resolved object collider issues for more accurate and reliable interactions.

Optimized animation synchronization to keep everything running in perfect harmony.

Numerous small bug fixes to squash those pesky issues and improve overall gameplay.

We hope these changes make your coffin-carrying adventure even more enjoyable and chaotic. As always, we’d love to hear your feedback!