Major 19 July 2025 Build 19286105 Edited 19 July 2025 – 15:32:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Huge Update – Major Improvements and Fun New Features! V1.1

We’re excited to announce a big update for the game, packed with quality improvements, fixes, and some fun new mechanics to enhance your experience!

Here’s what’s new in this update:

  • Comprehensive polish and maintenance across the entire game for a smoother, more stable experience.

  • Fixed various animation glitches to make character movements more natural and seamless.

  • Added a hilarious new kick mechanic — now you can send your friends flying and drive them crazy! "F"

  • Introduced dance moves inspired by the iconic coffin dance — because now, we dance too! "C"

  • Upgraded the camera system with a modular, single seamless mode that gives you better control and smoother transitions.

  • Resolved object collider issues for more accurate and reliable interactions.

  • Optimized animation synchronization to keep everything running in perfect harmony.

  • Numerous small bug fixes to squash those pesky issues and improve overall gameplay.

We hope these changes make your coffin-carrying adventure even more enjoyable and chaotic. As always, we’d love to hear your feedback!

Changed files in this update

