19 July 2025 Build 19286078 Edited 19 July 2025 – 15:19:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
ADD: American tropical and British winter unit portraits by jkprince

CNG: Updated unit data for the Japanese Type 91 Armoured Car

FIX: Changed 'tank' to 'vehicle' in several strings
FIX: When the player unit was hit by an attack and a crewman knocked unconscious, their command was not set to None, so in the case of an Overrun attack they were still able to act in that turn's Shooting phase
FIX: No longer possible to inadvertantly advance into the next Scenario phase while hex view mode is active
FIX: Expert Shot now replaces Crack Shot in a crewman's skill list

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Armoured Commander II Content Depot 1292021
