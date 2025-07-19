ADD: American tropical and British winter unit portraits by jkprince



CNG: Updated unit data for the Japanese Type 91 Armoured Car



FIX: Changed 'tank' to 'vehicle' in several strings

FIX: When the player unit was hit by an attack and a crewman knocked unconscious, their command was not set to None, so in the case of an Overrun attack they were still able to act in that turn's Shooting phase

FIX: No longer possible to inadvertantly advance into the next Scenario phase while hex view mode is active

FIX: Expert Shot now replaces Crack Shot in a crewman's skill list