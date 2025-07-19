ADD: American tropical and British winter unit portraits by jkprince
CNG: Updated unit data for the Japanese Type 91 Armoured Car
FIX: Changed 'tank' to 'vehicle' in several strings
FIX: When the player unit was hit by an attack and a crewman knocked unconscious, their command was not set to None, so in the case of an Overrun attack they were still able to act in that turn's Shooting phase
FIX: No longer possible to inadvertantly advance into the next Scenario phase while hex view mode is active
FIX: Expert Shot now replaces Crack Shot in a crewman's skill list
Update 1.2.67
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Armoured Commander II Content Depot 1292021
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update