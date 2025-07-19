Central Bank - Build 0.2 «Graph Charts» Update Notes
Released: July 19, 2025
Now live on Steam!
🚀 Major New Features & Improvements
📊 Graph Charts System:
Visualize economic data dynamically! Toggle charts anytime!
Track Central Bank Rate, Supporters, Opposers... (more coming soon!)
⏯️ Enhanced Game Controls:
Pause/Unpause instantly at any moment. Perfect for strategizing during crises!
🌍 Expanded Event Library:
80+ unique events now in-game, including natural disasters, political shifts, and market surprises.
New event chains add depth and unpredictability to your monetary policy challenges.
🛠️ In Development & Testing (Next Up!)
Features being refined for future updates:
💰 Money Mechanics:
QE (Quantitative Easing) & QT (Quantitative Tightening) systems – print or shrink money supply to combat inflation/recession.
🎯 Challenge Modes:
Specialized scenarios with unique win conditions (e.g., "Hyperinflation Survival" or "Debt Crisis Aversion").
🌐 Campaign Mode:
A narrative-driven journey through decades of economic leadership.
"Central Bank is envisioned as a grand, ever-evolving project. Your early support fuels our passion – we won't let you down! Expect more polished features, deeper mechanics, and richer storytelling as we push toward 1.0. Keep the feedback coming!" – The Central Bank Dev Team
🙏 Thank You, Early Pioneers!
\[/i]
🔧 Report Bugs & Suggest Features:
Join our Discord or Steam Forums to shape the game’s future!
Update 0.2 lays the groundwork. Stay tuned – the economy’s fate is in your hands! 💪🏦
