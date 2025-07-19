Central Bank - Build 0.2 «Graph Charts» Update Notes

Released: July 19, 2025

Now live on Steam!

🚀 Major New Features & Improvements

📊 Graph Charts System:

Visualize economic data dynamically! Toggle charts anytime!

Track Central Bank Rate, Supporters, Opposers... (more coming soon!)



⏯️ Enhanced Game Controls:

Pause/Unpause instantly at any moment. Perfect for strategizing during crises!



🌍 Expanded Event Library:

80+ unique events now in-game, including natural disasters, political shifts, and market surprises.

New event chains add depth and unpredictability to your monetary policy challenges.



🛠️ In Development & Testing (Next Up!)

Features being refined for future updates:



💰 Money Mechanics:

QE (Quantitative Easing) & QT (Quantitative Tightening) systems – print or shrink money supply to combat inflation/recession.



🎯 Challenge Modes:

Specialized scenarios with unique win conditions (e.g., "Hyperinflation Survival" or "Debt Crisis Aversion").



🌐 Campaign Mode:

A narrative-driven journey through decades of economic leadership.



🙏 Thank You, Early Pioneers!

[p]\[i] "Central Bank is envisioned as a grand, ever-evolving project. Your early support fuels our passion – we won’t let you down! Expect more polished features, deeper mechanics, and richer storytelling as we push toward 1.0. Keep the feedback coming!" – The Central Bank Dev Team[/p]

\[/i]

🔧 Report Bugs & Suggest Features:

Join our Discord or Steam Forums to shape the game’s future!

Update 0.2 lays the groundwork. Stay tuned – the economy’s fate is in your hands! 💪🏦