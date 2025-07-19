 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
19 July 2025 Build 19286040 Edited 19 July 2025 – 16:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Dear Adventurers,

Thanks all of you for your feedbacks. They are helping me update the game much much faster. In this update I added some little helpful features and fixed some major bugs.

Features:

  • Added Information Popups

  • Added loading screen right after pressing Start Game

  • Added change icon on map selector

  • NOW YOU CAN CLOSE OPTIONS MENU WITH PRESSING ESC!!

  • Increased the default graphic options

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed 4 people can’t join bug (Thanks to asd4916134, their friends for reporting this bug)

  • Squeezing Wall not synched bug is  fixed

  • Objects fallingthrough terrain is “mostly” fixed

  • Fixed rarity detector’s characters

  • Fixed doors are showing up on in rooms with no exit (for clients)

  • Fixed keys spawning on rooms with no doors

  • You can jump onto these shelves and clip through the tent

  • Flickering textures in spike ceiling room

  • Picking up the artifact without switching bug is fixed

Again thanks to all of you and don't forget, keep hunting.

And remember to add the full game to your wishlist

Changed files in this update

Depot 3669531
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link