Hello Dear Adventurers,
Thanks all of you for your feedbacks. They are helping me update the game much much faster. In this update I added some little helpful features and fixed some major bugs.
Features:
Added Information Popups
Added loading screen right after pressing Start Game
Added change icon on map selector
NOW YOU CAN CLOSE OPTIONS MENU WITH PRESSING ESC!!
Increased the default graphic options
Bug Fixes:
Fixed 4 people can’t join bug (Thanks to asd4916134, their friends for reporting this bug)
Squeezing Wall not synched bug is fixed
Objects fallingthrough terrain is “mostly” fixed
Fixed rarity detector’s characters
Fixed doors are showing up on in rooms with no exit (for clients)
Fixed keys spawning on rooms with no doors
You can jump onto these shelves and clip through the tent
Flickering textures in spike ceiling room
Picking up the artifact without switching bug is fixed
Again thanks to all of you and don't forget, keep hunting.
