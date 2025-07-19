Hello Dear Adventurers,

Thanks all of you for your feedbacks. They are helping me update the game much much faster. In this update I added some little helpful features and fixed some major bugs.

Features:

Added Information Popups

Added loading screen right after pressing Start Game

Added change icon on map selector

NOW YOU CAN CLOSE OPTIONS MENU WITH PRESSING ESC!!

Increased the default graphic options

Bug Fixes:

Fixed 4 people can’t join bug (Thanks to asd4916134, their friends for reporting this bug)

Squeezing Wall not synched bug is fixed

Objects fallingthrough terrain is “mostly” fixed

Fixed rarity detector’s characters

Fixed doors are showing up on in rooms with no exit (for clients)

Fixed keys spawning on rooms with no doors

You can jump onto these shelves and clip through the tent

Flickering textures in spike ceiling room

Picking up the artifact without switching bug is fixed

Again thanks to all of you and don't forget, keep hunting.

And remember to add the full game to your wishlist