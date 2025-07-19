 Skip to content
19 July 2025 Build 19286009
Update notes
Fixed goalkeeper staying out of position during penalties

On the Small Stadium map, goalkeepers will now only throw the ball with reduced power to prevent hand goals

Added /votestop command to stop ranked matches by vote

Added a script to prevent black screen issues

Headers now automatically trigger collision, preventing the ball from passing through the player

Changed files in this update

Depot 3468161
  • Loading history…
