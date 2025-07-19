Fixed goalkeeper staying out of position during penalties
On the Small Stadium map, goalkeepers will now only throw the ball with reduced power to prevent hand goals
Added /votestop command to stop ranked matches by vote
Added a script to prevent black screen issues
Headers now automatically trigger collision, preventing the ball from passing through the player
Small update and bug fixes 0.6.8
Update notes via Steam Community
