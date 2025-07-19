 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
19 July 2025 Build 19285939 Edited 19 July 2025 – 15:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Gameplay & Features
- The original Survival Mode has been reinstated, allowing players to experience the classic modular survival gameplay.
- A Map Change Button has been added, giving players greater flexibility when switching between environments before matches.
- Purchasable Weapons are now available in Survival Mode, offering enhanced loadout customization and strategic depth.

Visual & Terrain Updates
- Terrain has been reworked on both featured levels to improve navigation, aesthetics, and tactical engagement.

Bug Fixes & Technical Improvements
- Audio levels have been normalized across the board to ensure consistent sound quality and immersion.
- Resolved networking bugs that previously disrupted multiplayer stability.
- Fixed an issue with the mech's right-click functionality, shelving the aiming for now.
- Addressed glitches with open-world spawners, improving enemy and item generation.

Balance Adjustments
- The M4 weapon's fire rate has been increased to better match its damage output and role.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2374081
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link