Gameplay & Features
- The original Survival Mode has been reinstated, allowing players to experience the classic modular survival gameplay.
- A Map Change Button has been added, giving players greater flexibility when switching between environments before matches.
- Purchasable Weapons are now available in Survival Mode, offering enhanced loadout customization and strategic depth.
Visual & Terrain Updates
- Terrain has been reworked on both featured levels to improve navigation, aesthetics, and tactical engagement.
Bug Fixes & Technical Improvements
- Audio levels have been normalized across the board to ensure consistent sound quality and immersion.
- Resolved networking bugs that previously disrupted multiplayer stability.
- Fixed an issue with the mech's right-click functionality, shelving the aiming for now.
- Addressed glitches with open-world spawners, improving enemy and item generation.
Balance Adjustments
- The M4 weapon's fire rate has been increased to better match its damage output and role.
Community Update #3
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update