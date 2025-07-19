Gameplay & Features

- The original Survival Mode has been reinstated, allowing players to experience the classic modular survival gameplay.

- A Map Change Button has been added, giving players greater flexibility when switching between environments before matches.

- Purchasable Weapons are now available in Survival Mode, offering enhanced loadout customization and strategic depth.



Visual & Terrain Updates

- Terrain has been reworked on both featured levels to improve navigation, aesthetics, and tactical engagement.



Bug Fixes & Technical Improvements

- Audio levels have been normalized across the board to ensure consistent sound quality and immersion.

- Resolved networking bugs that previously disrupted multiplayer stability.

- Fixed an issue with the mech's right-click functionality, shelving the aiming for now.

- Addressed glitches with open-world spawners, improving enemy and item generation.



Balance Adjustments

- The M4 weapon's fire rate has been increased to better match its damage output and role.



