19 July 2025 Build 19285930 Edited 19 July 2025 – 14:39:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update Available Now!

Hey everyone! I'm thrilled to share this latest update with some exciting new additions:

What's New: • Levels 1-8 are now fully playable - I can't wait for you to experience what I've been working on! • Steam Deck support is now live, so you can take the game anywhere • Fixed several minor bugs that were bugging me (and probably you too!)

A Personal Thank You

I wanted to take a moment to say how incredibly grateful I am to everyone who bought the game. As a solo developer, your support means absolutely everything to me. Knowing that people are actually playing and enjoying something I've poured my heart into is honestly the best feeling in the world.

Your feedback and encouragement keep me motivated to keep improving and adding more content. Thank you for taking a chance on my little game!

Happy gaming!

~ M. Sokoloski

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3692371
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3692372
  • Loading history…
