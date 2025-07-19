 Skip to content
19 July 2025 Build 19285894 Edited 19 July 2025 – 14:32:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi All,

This minor patch fixes a Ore duplication issue when you reload your current save.

Next week ill be pushing out patches daily again to bring a better overall experience.

Again thank you all for your support!
Have a great weekend!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3560911
  • Loading history…
