Hello everyone,

This is to let you know that I have just now pushed a new updated build fixing the locked door issue in the Attic level of the game where the locked door was not opening despite having the key item. Now, the player can progress beyond the attic level as intended and should not cause any further blocking issues.

If you encounter any further issue please feel free to let me know about them in the discussion section. I will take a look and fix them as soon as possible.

Thanks again to your patience! Sorry for the inconvenience caused because of the bug and it has now been fixed.

Best Regards,

Anamik