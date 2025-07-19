 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
19 July 2025 Build 19285848 Edited 19 July 2025 – 16:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

This is to let you know that I have just now pushed a new updated build fixing the locked door issue in the Attic level of the game where the locked door was not opening despite having the key item. Now, the player can progress beyond the attic level as intended and should not cause any further blocking issues.

If you encounter any further issue please feel free to let me know about them in the discussion section. I will take a look and fix them as soon as possible.

Thanks again to your patience! Sorry for the inconvenience caused because of the bug and it has now been fixed.

Best Regards,

Anamik

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3856191
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3856192
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link