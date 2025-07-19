 Skip to content
19 July 2025
misc QoL fixes and bug fixes

fixed issue where when using a ps4 or ps5 controller- there would be some of the button icons missing and replaced by a heart

fixed ps4-5 controller icon in control setting scaled to big and in the wrong place

fixed issue where having 2-3 controllers connected to pc might not allow you to navigate the options menu

fixed an issue where the player object was initiating the light shadow system and was also using it but it was never fully set up, causing random crashes and a decrease in performance. (edited)

fixed Discord link in game

disabled vertical wall jump

added button press indicator to red and blue spirits

added message indicator for following birdboss

added message indicator for "the path is blocked"

made stomp controls message stay on the screen longer 300 -> 600 (edited)

added "ultimate is ready" to game message system

added a few other on screen messages

added new arrow directional button indicator

fixed bleed damage killing the mini boss from full health in seconds

fixed missing platform collision in miniboss room

added screen message after miniboss death

fixed typo in secret room frog dialog

fixed after picking up tomi cache in underground the button indicator never goes away

fixed bug where if knife ultimate hits shielded bat causes game crash

