misc QoL fixes and bug fixes



fixed issue where when using a ps4 or ps5 controller- there would be some of the button icons missing and replaced by a heart



fixed ps4-5 controller icon in control setting scaled to big and in the wrong place



fixed issue where having 2-3 controllers connected to pc might not allow you to navigate the options menu



fixed an issue where the player object was initiating the light shadow system and was also using it but it was never fully set up, causing random crashes and a decrease in performance. (edited)



fixed Discord link in game



disabled vertical wall jump



added button press indicator to red and blue spirits



added message indicator for following birdboss



added message indicator for "the path is blocked"



made stomp controls message stay on the screen longer 300 -> 600 (edited)



added "ultimate is ready" to game message system



added a few other on screen messages



added new arrow directional button indicator



fixed bleed damage killing the mini boss from full health in seconds



fixed missing platform collision in miniboss room



added screen message after miniboss death



fixed typo in secret room frog dialog



fixed after picking up tomi cache in underground the button indicator never goes away



fixed bug where if knife ultimate hits shielded bat causes game crash



