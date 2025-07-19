misc QoL fixes and bug fixes
fixed issue where when using a ps4 or ps5 controller- there would be some of the button icons missing and replaced by a heart
fixed ps4-5 controller icon in control setting scaled to big and in the wrong place
fixed issue where having 2-3 controllers connected to pc might not allow you to navigate the options menu
fixed an issue where the player object was initiating the light shadow system and was also using it but it was never fully set up, causing random crashes and a decrease in performance. (edited)
fixed Discord link in game
disabled vertical wall jump
added button press indicator to red and blue spirits
added message indicator for following birdboss
added message indicator for "the path is blocked"
made stomp controls message stay on the screen longer 300 -> 600 (edited)
added "ultimate is ready" to game message system
added a few other on screen messages
added new arrow directional button indicator
fixed bleed damage killing the mini boss from full health in seconds
fixed missing platform collision in miniboss room
added screen message after miniboss death
fixed typo in secret room frog dialog
fixed after picking up tomi cache in underground the button indicator never goes away
fixed bug where if knife ultimate hits shielded bat causes game crash
Cirrata v00.20.57
