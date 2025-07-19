 Skip to content
19 July 2025
newly added:
·New sound effect has been added for the beggar, which will be triggered when the player approaches (as one of the most common units, they should emit some sound).

·New sound effect has been added to the church, which will be triggered every time the player enters the area.

