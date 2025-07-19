This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

New this week: New Vinyl, small changes, more. This is a BETA update. Please use the Beta branch in BrVR's steam library page -> gear icon -> properties -> betas.

Added Level 189

Level 189 is a large bathroom level that gets more dangerous as you continue. You can find many items in 189, including money strewn about on the floors and some items that have been thrown away (or stashed for later) in the trash. You can find Smilers and Hounds in this level. Suggested by @VrVada on our discord.

Reworked Night Vision

The "head light" glasses have been revamped and now are a monocular night vision system.

Made all ATMs crowbar-able

All ATM's are now able to be crowbarred to spit out cash. Don't try to spam it though, you'll get nothing. Suggested by @NotASDF on our discord.

Buffed Smilers

Smilers have gotten a massive health buff, so now it's more preferred to flash them with a flashlight to kill them, which still takes the same number of flashes as before.

Added Saiga-12 Shotgun

The Saiga-12 shotgun has been added to the test map, although not complete. By next week it'll be fully completed and added to other areas.

Join our discord

https://discord.gg/rAhVHZnUuJ