19 July 2025 Build 19285704 Edited 19 July 2025 – 16:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Dear Players,

We are pleased to present the Version 1.01 update, prepared to improve the gaming experience and to evaluate your feedback. The following changes and improvements have been integrated into the game with this update.

New Additions and Improvements

* Language Support Updates:
* Chinese, Japanese, and Korean language packs have been comprehensively updated to improve text readability and ensure translation accuracy.

* Adjustments to Achievement Unlocking Conditions:
* Based on player feedback, the unlock conditions for some achievements that disproportionately affected game time have been rebalanced. This adjustment aims to ensure that all achievements are obtained through a more consistent gaming experience.

Bug Fixes

* User Interface (UI):
* A visual bug that caused some menu buttons on the user interface to overlap has been fixed.

Sincerely,

Two Cats Games

