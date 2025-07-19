Hey everyone!

Here comes a new update with mechanic improvements and a few balance tweaks based on your suggestions.

In-Game Updates

Cleaning System:

The "Next Step" mechanic has been changed to a Press & Hold system. Previously, progress would trigger instantly on button press, now it requires holding the button, helping prevent unwanted or accidental progress steps.

Tool Detail UI:

Upgrade button now includes clearer info and better visual feedback.

Economy:

Sponge upgrade costs have been reduced drastically

UI & Quality of Life:

UX improvements in the upgrade interface



As always, thanks for all your feedback, it really helps shape the game!

More updates coming soon 💙🧽🚗💦