Hey everyone!
Here comes a new update with mechanic improvements and a few balance tweaks based on your suggestions.
In-Game Updates
Cleaning System:
The "Next Step" mechanic has been changed to a Press & Hold system.
Previously, progress would trigger instantly on button press, now it requires holding the button, helping prevent unwanted or accidental progress steps.
Tool Detail UI:
Upgrade button now includes clearer info and better visual feedback.
Economy:
Sponge upgrade costs have been reduced drastically
UI & Quality of Life:
UX improvements in the upgrade interface
As always, thanks for all your feedback, it really helps shape the game!
More updates coming soon 💙🧽🚗💦
