19 July 2025 Build 19285672 Edited 19 July 2025 – 14:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

Here comes a new update with mechanic improvements and a few balance tweaks based on your suggestions.

In-Game Updates

Cleaning System:

  • The "Next Step" mechanic has been changed to a Press & Hold system.

    Previously, progress would trigger instantly on button press, now it requires holding the button, helping prevent unwanted or accidental progress steps.

Tool Detail UI:

  • Upgrade button now includes clearer info and better visual feedback.

Economy:

  • Sponge upgrade costs have been reduced drastically

UI & Quality of Life:

  • UX improvements in the upgrade interface

As always, thanks for all your feedback, it really helps shape the game!

More updates coming soon 💙🧽🚗💦

