 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
19 July 2025 Build 19285668 Edited 19 July 2025 – 14:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Three new items of apparel.
  • One new pharmaceutical.
  • Angel Rain and mescaline now bundle to Psychedelics.
  • There's a new system for Your last SensX.
  • New mechanic for getting used to using the "wrong" body type in a SensX.
  • Filled in a little more missing SensX content.
  • One new physical quirk.

  • New artwork.

  • Fixed not being able to bundle apps and SVV.
  • Fixed some layout problems with the bundling dialog box.
  • Fixed Got a jam sometimes getting stuck.
  • - You'll still need to clear it manually, even if it got stuck by accident.
  • Possibly fixed a problem with Talking to Marie.
  • Fixed some typos and minor bugs; thanks for the reports!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit cyberpunkdreams Content Depot 1361681
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit cyberpunkdreams Linux Depot 1361682
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link