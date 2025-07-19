- Three new items of apparel.
- One new pharmaceutical.
- Angel Rain and mescaline now bundle to Psychedelics.
- There's a new system for Your last SensX.
- New mechanic for getting used to using the "wrong" body type in a SensX.
- Filled in a little more missing SensX content.
- One new physical quirk.
- New artwork.
- Fixed not being able to bundle apps and SVV.
- Fixed some layout problems with the bundling dialog box.
- Fixed Got a jam sometimes getting stuck.
- - You'll still need to clear it manually, even if it got stuck by accident.
- Possibly fixed a problem with Talking to Marie.
- Fixed some typos and minor bugs; thanks for the reports!
Minor update
