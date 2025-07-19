 Skip to content
Additions and Improvements

Added customizable keyboard shortcuts to some user interfaces.
Added string translation for key mapping in settings.
Began reworking building storage.
Improved the town UI, adding visual components to replace raw text lines.
Enhanced the list of buildings in the town window with visual components instead of text lines.
Added icons for buildings.
Added info hint.
Renamed ST files to be more explicit.
Added images to DAbuilding.
Added Unreal to the boot screen.
Created DataAsset for window types.
Converted existing DataAssets.
Implemented schedules & Work in progress on Schedule UIs for an upcoming update.
Reworked Call & Definition UIs.
Reworked TitleUI Button.

Fixes

Fixed an issue with the +/- buttons for workers in the building and town windows.
Fixed UI Building Hint Error.
Fixed UI Building Icon Error.
Fixed UI Building Tile in the Town UI, the hint was on the RowName instead of the translated text.
Corrected building placements.
Fixed display in the content browser/drawer.
Fixed translation.
Reworked buildings.
Reworked production.
Reinstated removal of spawnables.

