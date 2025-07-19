Additions and Improvements
Added customizable keyboard shortcuts to some user interfaces.
Added string translation for key mapping in settings.
Began reworking building storage.
Improved the town UI, adding visual components to replace raw text lines.
Enhanced the list of buildings in the town window with visual components instead of text lines.
Added icons for buildings.
Added info hint.
Renamed ST files to be more explicit.
Added images to DAbuilding.
Added Unreal to the boot screen.
Created DataAsset for window types.
Converted existing DataAssets.
Implemented schedules & Work in progress on Schedule UIs for an upcoming update.
Reworked Call & Definition UIs.
Reworked TitleUI Button.
Fixes
Fixed an issue with the +/- buttons for workers in the building and town windows.
Fixed UI Building Hint Error.
Fixed UI Building Icon Error.
Fixed UI Building Tile in the Town UI, the hint was on the RowName instead of the translated text.
Corrected building placements.
Fixed display in the content browser/drawer.
Fixed translation.
Reworked buildings.
Reworked production.
Reinstated removal of spawnables.
Release Note 19/07/2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3650492
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update