Greetings everyone!

Today I give you all the latest update, featuring a brand new map, including a few extra quality of life improvements. I was somewhat hesitant on releasing this update, since I was wanting to add a brand new safe-house/ base building module for the game. However, this may take quite a while to not only implement properly, but to make sure all of the planned features work as intended. So I though why not just release what we have now, and put in full effort for the exciting plans that I have brewing up.

Before I get into the patch notes, I would like to personally thank Czikago. Not only has he impressed me by achieving a high score, but has also bought a lot of fixes, and many potential suggestions to my attention, some of which that are in this update that I provide today.

I have experienced a lot of lows when developing this game. There have been many times where I wonder if it’s worth putting all of this money and time into this project. Having in depth chats with players like Czikago, who provide valuable feedback on my game gives me that push of motivation to keep on going, so thank you.

First off, let’s move onto the big additions added.

New Map: The Ruins of Truth.

This map is taken straight out of my first novel, The Chronicles: Wasteland; where the renowned town of Truth has been destroyed by The Creator, and its machine army. Many weeks later, as the smoke continues to rise from the fallen structures, you find yourself in the marketplace, where Screamers and other monsters alike now call this place home, where they find and finish off stranded survivors. Your goal, like the other scenarios you have experienced before, is to escape!

You’ll notice that this map is smaller than the other two. However, it gives you more wriggle room to navigate and to understand the objective of this new landscape you find yourself in. The objective is straightforward: Buy batteries, place them in the power modules, turn on the power, and repeat the process to escape through the main gates.

New Screamer skins.

The Ruins of Truth, and the previous map, Red Hill Peninsula, will now feature a new variant of Screamers (that are more lore-accurate to my novels) along with a new variant of the butcher; one where the wasteland has gotten the better of a normal man, and has now turned them feral.

The Screamers and butchers from the asylum level will retain their original look as you have all come to know. The new enemies will still retain the same animations, and usual gameplay, but will add more variety to the world itself.

New medal: Handy Man.

This new 4 tier medal will not only make your more proactive in repairing barriers, but will also further boost your final score. It will also assist you in reaching the requirements for the necessary achievements too.

New enemy counter.

You’ll notice on the right side of the screen that a new icon and counter has appeared. This will assist you in knowing how many enemies that remain in the current round so you’re no longer wondering what lingers and remains in the distance.

Round countdown timer.

We always try to make sure that every map is bug free, and thoroughly test every section. There are rare occurrences where players will encounter glitches where Screamers will lose their way, and their navigation bugs out. Below the enemy counter, you’ll notice a clock that counts down from 5 minute intervals with every new round. Once the timer reaches 0, all remaining enemies will die, and move the player onto the next round. This will remedy those rare occurrences where the last Screamer cannot be found, soft-locking the player, and forcing them to quit their game, forfeiting their score.

Other additions:

Finding the game too easy? Well, no worries. On round 10, Screamer running speeds increase by 15% with a new running animation. Still too easy? Well on round 20, they’ll have another 15% buff in their speed. I hope you have the level 3 sprint perk by then.

Added brand new music in new ROT map

Added new sounds when buying weapons and ammo to “confirm” purchase.

4 new achievements have been to complete RHP and ROT in both standard mode, and nightmare mode.

Fixes and changes:

RHP has had its sky and distant terrain changed to fit the wasteland theme.

Reduced the health of both Machine Screamers and the butcher to make them less bullet sponges.

Increased the damage of both the shotgun and sniper, making them feel like proper power weapons.

Fixed a lot of enemy navigation with all maps.

Fixed objective errors in RHP.

Fixed an error where text didn’t appear when buying perks and other scenarios.

Fixed skin errors with weapons.

Removed a golden machine Screamer at round 10, and replaced it with a regular one in RHP since it didn’t belong in that map.

Jumping has been restored to 100% height.

The SMG has been moved to the lower left leg when not in use.

Increase the cost of the self revival perk to 5,000 points.

Fixed some broken requirements for achievements.

That’s about it for now.

Thanks to everyone who has provided positive feedback and has shared their suggestions. There is much more coming in the pipeline and I’m excited to share more further down the line. Have a good weekend.

-Mr. Ox.