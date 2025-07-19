Hey everyone!

What started as a small prototype has grown into a game we hope you’ll enjoy. Of course, not everything we dreamed of made it into the final version, but I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished. And more importantly — this is just the beginning.

Thank you to everyone who supported us, left feedback, reported bugs, and shared ideas. Catch Me wouldn’t exist without you. ❤️

🆕 What’s new in the big update:

🎙 Red Riding Hood finally speaks!

Thanks to our collaboration with the talented Soft Spoken, our heroine finally has a voice — and it fits her perfectly!

🌲 The world has doubled in size

A whole new area is now available: a mysterious lake with a castle, surrounding forests, deep caves, and scenic pine meadows. New paths, new challenges — and new rewards.

💾 Checkpoints, saves, and lives

We’ve added checkpoints that you can unlock using points earned through gameplay and NSFW scenes.

A save system is now in place — you can take a break and return right where you left off: your last activated NSFW scene with your current score.

If you have lives left, you’ll respawn at your last checkpoint. If not — you’re sent back to the start and lose all progress.

🔥 7 new NSFW scenes

They unlock as you progress, and once unlocked, they’re yours to keep. Replay them anytime.

🏆 Achievements

We’ve added a bunch of new achievements — both for the classic NSFW mode and the No NSFW mode. Good luck unlocking them all!

🖥 Graphics boost (UE5)

We’ve re-enabled the full power of Unreal Engine 5, making the visuals much richer. This might impact performance, but don’t worry — flexible settings let you optimize the game for your system.

🐞 Bug fixes and polish

Thanks to our amazing community, we’ve fixed tons of bugs and improved the gameplay. The experience is now smoother and more stable.

🚧 What’s next?

Honestly? I’m emotionally exhausted after this release and will take a short break. But Catch Me will keep evolving. We're already working on new content — stay tuned for the “Fox Tail” event announcement!

❤️ Help us spread the word!

We don’t have a publisher or industry connections. All we have is you.

If you enjoyed the game, please leave a review on Steam — it means the world to us. And if you share it with your friends or post about it on social media — you’re our hero.

Every positive review is like a burst of energy that keeps us going and creating more content.

Thank you for being with us.