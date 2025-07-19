 Skip to content
19 July 2025 Build 19285510
Update notes via Steam Community

Beta 2.1.0

New:

  • Dummy in town now show damage per second

  • Now you can have up to 7 sets of items

  • Added all bonus drop stats to stat list (Bonus xp, bossdrop, birch, iron, crystals)

  • Now you will see information when you will have skill points to spend

  • Now you will see information when you will have aura points to spend

  • Forest tier 30+ now will spawn "Fire Fox"

  • Forest tier 40+ now will spawn "Toxic Spider"

  • Forest tier 50+ now will spawn "Skeleton Melee"

  • Forest tier 55+ now will spawn "Skeleton Mage"

  • Forest tier 60+ now will spawn "Slime Rush"

  • Forest tier 65+ now will spawn "Slime Scream"

  • All spells costs now scales with cooldown reduction

  • In pause menu you can turn off/on damage numbers to improve fps in late game

  • In potions window now you have button "Use all potions"

Changes:

  • In night mode you have 50% chance to spawn flowers or iron ore instead of tree (at day mode it is only 10% chace)

  • Health Gem increased base value from 15 to 25 and scaling from 1.05^ to 1.06^

  • Health Regen Gem increased base value from 5 to 10 and scaling from 1.02^ to 1.025^

  • Mana Gem increased base value from 10 to 15 and scaling from 1.04^ to 1.05^

  • Mana Regen Gem increased base value from 4 to 8 and scaling from 1.015^ to 1.02^

  • Absorption Gem increased base value from 10 to 30 and scaling from 1.04^ to 1.07^

  • Absorption Regen Gem increased base value from 4 to 15 and scaling from 1.015^ to 1.03^

  • Physical Armor Gem increased base value from 5 to 10 and Scaling from 1.03^ to 1.04^

  • Fire Armor Gem increased base value from 4 to 8 and Scaling from 1.02^ to 1.03^

  • Ice Armor Gem increased base value from 4 to 8 and Scaling from 1.02^ to 1.03^

  • Poison Armor Gem increased base value from 4 to 8 and Scaling from 1.02^ to 1.03^

  • Lightning Armor Gem increased base value from 4 to 8 and Scaling from 1.02^ to 1.03^

  • Blood Armor Gem increased base value from 4 to 8 and Scaling from 1.02^ to 1.03^

  • Corruption Armor Gem increased base value from 4 to 8 and Scaling from 1.02^ to 1.03^

  • Holy Armor Gem increased base value from 3 to 6 and Scaling from 1.02^ to 1.025^

  • Shadow Armor Gem increased base value from 3 to 6 and Scaling from 1.02^ to 1.025^

  • Physical Damage Gem increased base value from 5 to 10 and Scaling from 1.03^ to 1.04^

  • Fire Damage Gem increased base value from 4 to 8 and Scaling from 1.02^ to 1.03^

  • Ice Damage Gem increased base value from 4 to 8 and Scaling from 1.02^ to 1.03^

  • Poison Damage Gem increased base value from 4 to 8 and Scaling from 1.02^ to 1.03^

  • Lightning Damage Gem increased base value from 4 to 8 and Scaling from 1.02^ to 1.03^

  • Blood Damage Gem increased base value from 4 to 8 and Scaling from 1.02^ to 1.03^

  • Corruption Damage Gem increased base value from 4 to 8 and Scaling from 1.02^ to 1.03^

  • Holy Damage Gem increased base value from 3 to 6 and Scaling from 1.02^ to 1.025^

  • Shadow Damage Gem increased base value from 3 to 6 and Scaling from 1.02^ to 1.025^

  • Reduced required armor amount per tier from 100 to 50

  • Max aura points changed from 8 (Max at level 80) to point per 10 levels (No max level)

  • All auras damage now scales with spell/attack damage

  • Physical damage scaling on items changed from (5 - 15) to (15 - 20)

  • Fire damage scaling on items changed from (5 - 10) to (10 - 15)

  • Ice damage scaling on items changed from (5 - 10) to (10 - 15)

  • Poison damage scaling on items changed from (5 - 10) to (10 - 15)

  • Lightning damage scaling on items changed from (5 - 10) to (10 - 15)

  • Blood damage scaling on items changed from (5 - 10) to (10 - 15)

  • Corruption damage scaling on items changed from (5 - 10) to (10 - 15)

  • Holy damage scaling on items changed from (2 - 5) to (5 - 10)

  • Shadow damage scaling on items changed from (2 - 5) to (5 - 10)

  • Physical damage scaling from player points changed from 5 to 15 per point

  • Fire damage scaling from player points changed from 1 to 10 per point

  • Ice damage scaling from player points changed from 1 to 10 per point

  • Poison damage scaling from player points changed from 1 to 10 per point

  • Lightning damage scaling from player points changed from 1 to 10 per point

  • Blood damage scaling from player points changed from 1 to 10 per point

  • Corruption damage scaling from player points changed from 1 to 10 per point

  • Holy damage scaling from player points changed from 1 to 5 per point

  • Shadow damage scaling from player points changed from 1 to 5 per point

  • Health flat scaling from player points changed from 10 to 25 per point

  • Health regeneration scaling from player points changed from 1 to 5 per point

  • Absorption flat scaling from player points changed from 15 to 35 per point

  • Absorption regeneration scaling from player points changed from 1.5 to 7.5 per point

  • Spell: Fire Ball, Cooldown 6 -> 5, Mana cost 25 -> 50

  • Spell: Fire Breath, Cooldown 8 -> 10, Damage scaling 200% -> 300%, Mana cost 50 -> 125

  • Spell: Ice Shard, Cooldown 6 -> 5, Mana cost 25 -> 50

  • Spell: Frost field, Damage scaling 5% -> 10%, Mana cost 2 -> 25

  • Spell: Poisonous Kunai, Cooldown 10 -> 5, Damage scaling 50% -> 150%, Mana cost 35 -> 50

  • Spell: Toxic Cloud, Cooldown 1 -> 5, Mana cost 15 -> 50

  • Spell: Lightning Spin, Cooldown 20 -> 10, Mana cost 100 -> 150

  • Spell: Spark, Damage scaling 50% -> 100%

  • Spell: Blood ring, Cooldown 10 -> 15, Damage scaling 50% -> 125%, Health cost 50 -> 125

  • Spell: Blood spikes, Cooldown 30 -> 20, Damage scaling 150% -> 200%

  • Spell: Corrupted smash, Cooldown 25 -> 30, Damage scaling 500% -> 1500%, Mana cost 125 -> 500

  • Spell: Holy smash, Damage scaling 300% -> 500%, Mana cost 40 -> 125

  • Spell: Healing field, Damage scaling 50% -> 100%, Mana cost 750 -> 1250

  • Spell: Shadow Dash, Mana cost 500 -> 250

  • Spell: Shadow stab, Cooldown 60 -> 2, Damage scaling 2500% -> 1000%, Mana cost 2000 -> 750

Fix:

  • Death on Hardcore was bugged

  • UI info for "Tier info" was not updating after buying portal upgrades

  • Cosmetic window was showing behind stats window

  • Fixed typos

  • Crystal bonus on items was flat additive instead of multiplier

  • Holy Armor Gem had wrong scaling

  • Holy Damage Gem had wrong scaling

  • Iron upgrade "Enchanting power" was showing flat number instead of %

  • It was possible to buy upgrades one level higher than their level cap

Other:

  • Multithreding for physic got enabled

  • Changed detection method to less accurate but more efficient

  • Spell armor corruption got turn off right now (need a rework)

  • Some optimizations for better fps

