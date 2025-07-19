In potions window now you have button "Use all potions"

In pause menu you can turn off/on damage numbers to improve fps in late game

All spells costs now scales with cooldown reduction

Forest tier 65+ now will spawn "Slime Scream"

Forest tier 60+ now will spawn "Slime Rush"

Forest tier 55+ now will spawn "Skeleton Mage"

Forest tier 50+ now will spawn "Skeleton Melee"

Forest tier 40+ now will spawn "Toxic Spider"

Forest tier 30+ now will spawn "Fire Fox"

Now you will see information when you will have aura points to spend

Now you will see information when you will have skill points to spend

Added all bonus drop stats to stat list (Bonus xp, bossdrop, birch, iron, crystals)

Now you can have up to 7 sets of items

Dummy in town now show damage per second

In night mode you have 50% chance to spawn flowers or iron ore instead of tree (at day mode it is only 10% chace)

Health Gem increased base value from 15 to 25 and scaling from 1.05^ to 1.06^

Health Regen Gem increased base value from 5 to 10 and scaling from 1.02^ to 1.025^

Mana Gem increased base value from 10 to 15 and scaling from 1.04^ to 1.05^

Mana Regen Gem increased base value from 4 to 8 and scaling from 1.015^ to 1.02^

Absorption Gem increased base value from 10 to 30 and scaling from 1.04^ to 1.07^

Absorption Regen Gem increased base value from 4 to 15 and scaling from 1.015^ to 1.03^

Physical Armor Gem increased base value from 5 to 10 and Scaling from 1.03^ to 1.04^

Fire Armor Gem increased base value from 4 to 8 and Scaling from 1.02^ to 1.03^

Ice Armor Gem increased base value from 4 to 8 and Scaling from 1.02^ to 1.03^

Poison Armor Gem increased base value from 4 to 8 and Scaling from 1.02^ to 1.03^

Lightning Armor Gem increased base value from 4 to 8 and Scaling from 1.02^ to 1.03^

Blood Armor Gem increased base value from 4 to 8 and Scaling from 1.02^ to 1.03^

Corruption Armor Gem increased base value from 4 to 8 and Scaling from 1.02^ to 1.03^

Holy Armor Gem increased base value from 3 to 6 and Scaling from 1.02^ to 1.025^

Shadow Armor Gem increased base value from 3 to 6 and Scaling from 1.02^ to 1.025^

Physical Damage Gem increased base value from 5 to 10 and Scaling from 1.03^ to 1.04^

Fire Damage Gem increased base value from 4 to 8 and Scaling from 1.02^ to 1.03^

Ice Damage Gem increased base value from 4 to 8 and Scaling from 1.02^ to 1.03^

Poison Damage Gem increased base value from 4 to 8 and Scaling from 1.02^ to 1.03^

Lightning Damage Gem increased base value from 4 to 8 and Scaling from 1.02^ to 1.03^

Blood Damage Gem increased base value from 4 to 8 and Scaling from 1.02^ to 1.03^

Corruption Damage Gem increased base value from 4 to 8 and Scaling from 1.02^ to 1.03^

Holy Damage Gem increased base value from 3 to 6 and Scaling from 1.02^ to 1.025^

Shadow Damage Gem increased base value from 3 to 6 and Scaling from 1.02^ to 1.025^

Reduced required armor amount per tier from 100 to 50

Max aura points changed from 8 (Max at level 80) to point per 10 levels (No max level)

All auras damage now scales with spell/attack damage

Physical damage scaling on items changed from (5 - 15) to (15 - 20)

Fire damage scaling on items changed from (5 - 10) to (10 - 15)

Ice damage scaling on items changed from (5 - 10) to (10 - 15)

Poison damage scaling on items changed from (5 - 10) to (10 - 15)

Lightning damage scaling on items changed from (5 - 10) to (10 - 15)

Blood damage scaling on items changed from (5 - 10) to (10 - 15)

Corruption damage scaling on items changed from (5 - 10) to (10 - 15)

Holy damage scaling on items changed from (2 - 5) to (5 - 10)

Shadow damage scaling on items changed from (2 - 5) to (5 - 10)

Physical damage scaling from player points changed from 5 to 15 per point

Fire damage scaling from player points changed from 1 to 10 per point

Ice damage scaling from player points changed from 1 to 10 per point

Poison damage scaling from player points changed from 1 to 10 per point

Lightning damage scaling from player points changed from 1 to 10 per point

Blood damage scaling from player points changed from 1 to 10 per point

Corruption damage scaling from player points changed from 1 to 10 per point

Holy damage scaling from player points changed from 1 to 5 per point

Shadow damage scaling from player points changed from 1 to 5 per point

Health flat scaling from player points changed from 10 to 25 per point

Health regeneration scaling from player points changed from 1 to 5 per point

Absorption flat scaling from player points changed from 15 to 35 per point

Absorption regeneration scaling from player points changed from 1.5 to 7.5 per point

Spell: Fire Ball, Cooldown 6 -> 5, Mana cost 25 -> 50

Spell: Fire Breath, Cooldown 8 -> 10, Damage scaling 200% -> 300%, Mana cost 50 -> 125

Spell: Ice Shard, Cooldown 6 -> 5, Mana cost 25 -> 50

Spell: Frost field, Damage scaling 5% -> 10%, Mana cost 2 -> 25

Spell: Poisonous Kunai, Cooldown 10 -> 5, Damage scaling 50% -> 150%, Mana cost 35 -> 50

Spell: Toxic Cloud, Cooldown 1 -> 5, Mana cost 15 -> 50

Spell: Lightning Spin, Cooldown 20 -> 10, Mana cost 100 -> 150

Spell: Spark, Damage scaling 50% -> 100%

Spell: Blood ring, Cooldown 10 -> 15, Damage scaling 50% -> 125%, Health cost 50 -> 125

Spell: Blood spikes, Cooldown 30 -> 20, Damage scaling 150% -> 200%

Spell: Corrupted smash, Cooldown 25 -> 30, Damage scaling 500% -> 1500%, Mana cost 125 -> 500

Spell: Holy smash, Damage scaling 300% -> 500%, Mana cost 40 -> 125

Spell: Healing field, Damage scaling 50% -> 100%, Mana cost 750 -> 1250

Spell: Shadow Dash, Mana cost 500 -> 250