Beta 2.1.0
New:
Dummy in town now show damage per second
Now you can have up to 7 sets of items
Added all bonus drop stats to stat list (Bonus xp, bossdrop, birch, iron, crystals)
Now you will see information when you will have skill points to spend
Now you will see information when you will have aura points to spend
Forest tier 30+ now will spawn "Fire Fox"
Forest tier 40+ now will spawn "Toxic Spider"
Forest tier 50+ now will spawn "Skeleton Melee"
Forest tier 55+ now will spawn "Skeleton Mage"
Forest tier 60+ now will spawn "Slime Rush"
Forest tier 65+ now will spawn "Slime Scream"
All spells costs now scales with cooldown reduction
In pause menu you can turn off/on damage numbers to improve fps in late game
In potions window now you have button "Use all potions"
Changes:
In night mode you have 50% chance to spawn flowers or iron ore instead of tree (at day mode it is only 10% chace)
Health Gem increased base value from 15 to 25 and scaling from 1.05^ to 1.06^
Health Regen Gem increased base value from 5 to 10 and scaling from 1.02^ to 1.025^
Mana Gem increased base value from 10 to 15 and scaling from 1.04^ to 1.05^
Mana Regen Gem increased base value from 4 to 8 and scaling from 1.015^ to 1.02^
Absorption Gem increased base value from 10 to 30 and scaling from 1.04^ to 1.07^
Absorption Regen Gem increased base value from 4 to 15 and scaling from 1.015^ to 1.03^
Physical Armor Gem increased base value from 5 to 10 and Scaling from 1.03^ to 1.04^
Fire Armor Gem increased base value from 4 to 8 and Scaling from 1.02^ to 1.03^
Ice Armor Gem increased base value from 4 to 8 and Scaling from 1.02^ to 1.03^
Poison Armor Gem increased base value from 4 to 8 and Scaling from 1.02^ to 1.03^
Lightning Armor Gem increased base value from 4 to 8 and Scaling from 1.02^ to 1.03^
Blood Armor Gem increased base value from 4 to 8 and Scaling from 1.02^ to 1.03^
Corruption Armor Gem increased base value from 4 to 8 and Scaling from 1.02^ to 1.03^
Holy Armor Gem increased base value from 3 to 6 and Scaling from 1.02^ to 1.025^
Shadow Armor Gem increased base value from 3 to 6 and Scaling from 1.02^ to 1.025^
Physical Damage Gem increased base value from 5 to 10 and Scaling from 1.03^ to 1.04^
Fire Damage Gem increased base value from 4 to 8 and Scaling from 1.02^ to 1.03^
Ice Damage Gem increased base value from 4 to 8 and Scaling from 1.02^ to 1.03^
Poison Damage Gem increased base value from 4 to 8 and Scaling from 1.02^ to 1.03^
Lightning Damage Gem increased base value from 4 to 8 and Scaling from 1.02^ to 1.03^
Blood Damage Gem increased base value from 4 to 8 and Scaling from 1.02^ to 1.03^
Corruption Damage Gem increased base value from 4 to 8 and Scaling from 1.02^ to 1.03^
Holy Damage Gem increased base value from 3 to 6 and Scaling from 1.02^ to 1.025^
Shadow Damage Gem increased base value from 3 to 6 and Scaling from 1.02^ to 1.025^
Reduced required armor amount per tier from 100 to 50
Max aura points changed from 8 (Max at level 80) to point per 10 levels (No max level)
All auras damage now scales with spell/attack damage
Physical damage scaling on items changed from (5 - 15) to (15 - 20)
Fire damage scaling on items changed from (5 - 10) to (10 - 15)
Ice damage scaling on items changed from (5 - 10) to (10 - 15)
Poison damage scaling on items changed from (5 - 10) to (10 - 15)
Lightning damage scaling on items changed from (5 - 10) to (10 - 15)
Blood damage scaling on items changed from (5 - 10) to (10 - 15)
Corruption damage scaling on items changed from (5 - 10) to (10 - 15)
Holy damage scaling on items changed from (2 - 5) to (5 - 10)
Shadow damage scaling on items changed from (2 - 5) to (5 - 10)
Physical damage scaling from player points changed from 5 to 15 per point
Fire damage scaling from player points changed from 1 to 10 per point
Ice damage scaling from player points changed from 1 to 10 per point
Poison damage scaling from player points changed from 1 to 10 per point
Lightning damage scaling from player points changed from 1 to 10 per point
Blood damage scaling from player points changed from 1 to 10 per point
Corruption damage scaling from player points changed from 1 to 10 per point
Holy damage scaling from player points changed from 1 to 5 per point
Shadow damage scaling from player points changed from 1 to 5 per point
Health flat scaling from player points changed from 10 to 25 per point
Health regeneration scaling from player points changed from 1 to 5 per point
Absorption flat scaling from player points changed from 15 to 35 per point
Absorption regeneration scaling from player points changed from 1.5 to 7.5 per point
Spell: Fire Ball, Cooldown 6 -> 5, Mana cost 25 -> 50
Spell: Fire Breath, Cooldown 8 -> 10, Damage scaling 200% -> 300%, Mana cost 50 -> 125
Spell: Ice Shard, Cooldown 6 -> 5, Mana cost 25 -> 50
Spell: Frost field, Damage scaling 5% -> 10%, Mana cost 2 -> 25
Spell: Poisonous Kunai, Cooldown 10 -> 5, Damage scaling 50% -> 150%, Mana cost 35 -> 50
Spell: Toxic Cloud, Cooldown 1 -> 5, Mana cost 15 -> 50
Spell: Lightning Spin, Cooldown 20 -> 10, Mana cost 100 -> 150
Spell: Spark, Damage scaling 50% -> 100%
Spell: Blood ring, Cooldown 10 -> 15, Damage scaling 50% -> 125%, Health cost 50 -> 125
Spell: Blood spikes, Cooldown 30 -> 20, Damage scaling 150% -> 200%
Spell: Corrupted smash, Cooldown 25 -> 30, Damage scaling 500% -> 1500%, Mana cost 125 -> 500
Spell: Holy smash, Damage scaling 300% -> 500%, Mana cost 40 -> 125
Spell: Healing field, Damage scaling 50% -> 100%, Mana cost 750 -> 1250
Spell: Shadow Dash, Mana cost 500 -> 250
Spell: Shadow stab, Cooldown 60 -> 2, Damage scaling 2500% -> 1000%, Mana cost 2000 -> 750
Fix:
Death on Hardcore was bugged
UI info for "Tier info" was not updating after buying portal upgrades
Cosmetic window was showing behind stats window
Fixed typos
Crystal bonus on items was flat additive instead of multiplier
Holy Armor Gem had wrong scaling
Holy Damage Gem had wrong scaling
Iron upgrade "Enchanting power" was showing flat number instead of %
It was possible to buy upgrades one level higher than their level cap
Other:
Multithreding for physic got enabled
Changed detection method to less accurate but more efficient
Spell armor corruption got turn off right now (need a rework)
Some optimizations for better fps
Changed files in this update