Some players have reported issues such as crashes and the game failing to run on newer computers. To address this, we have updated the game engine to Ren'Py 8.4.

Please note the following changes in this update:

Save files are not compatible between version 1.2 and version 1.1. To accommodate this, we have created a separate branch on Steam. If you wish to keep your existing save files, you can revert to version 1.1. How to switch to another branch: Right-click the game in your Library → “Properties” → “Betas” → “Beta Participation: Select the beta you would like to opt into” → choose “V1.1”.

Minimum system requirements for version 1.2 are as follows: Windows 10 or higher macOS 10.15 or higher Ubuntu 20.04 or higher

The image compression method has been changed in this update to further reduce the client size while maintaining image quality.

If you encounter any issues during gameplay, please feel free to contact us.

Enjoy the game!