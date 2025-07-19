- Added fog effect to walls, which can be adjusted in the settings
- Bouncing bullets now gain 50% damage each bounce, instead of 1 damage
-
Removed Upgrade - Split Shot
-
Added Upgrades
Rechargeable BatteryWhen full, your battery can store 2 more charges for later
Safety GogglesFire and explosions can't hurt you
PopcornYour bullets split in 2 after hitting an enemy
WhiteboardYour bullets deal 50% less damage, but deal 35% more damage for each tile faster they move
-
Changed Upgrades
MagnetCombined with Cheese Wedge
Loyalty CardItems and Upgrades cost 80% as much -> 75% as much
Micro MushroomRemoved 15% damage penalty
Lightning in a Bottledeal 25% less damage -> gain charge 25% slower
Charge PlusYou gain charge 25% faster -> 33% faster
Energy DrinkYou gain charge 50% faster -> 66% faster
Mech FistKnockback affects all your attacks instead of just melee
Gold SwordYou deal 15% less damage, but 3% more damage for each $100 you have -> You deal 100% more damage, but it costs $15 for each point of damage added
-
Changed Enemies
RaptorIt can now walk around when it doesn't have line of sight, and shoots bullets out to the sides, instead of at you
MushroomNow only starts shooting when it can see you
Spitter PlantReduced firing timer by 1 turn
Fire FrogReduced fireball size
Giant T-RexAll moves are a bit faster and it can walk around more often
- Added animation to Chainsaw
- Added sound effects to Chainsaw
- Redesigned Replays Menu - Now lists level, money and upgrades
- Enemy flames now render beneath other graphics
- Added screen transition when you beat the game
- Added visual effects for dying
- Attacks which deal less than 1 damage now deal 1 damage every time
- Bullets now have a range limit of 1000 tiles, improving performance
- Charge upgrades now effect the rate at which the battery starts charging after using an item
- Fixed Duck firing more shots than intended
- Removed dynamic lights from fire attacks to improve performance
- Fixed a crash when dying
- Fixed a crash when using shockwave and lightning in combination
- Fixed crash when using Bobby Pin
Faded Walls (Early Access 52.1)
