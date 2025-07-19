 Skip to content
19 July 2025 Build 19285486 Edited 19 July 2025 – 13:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added fog effect to walls, which can be adjusted in the settings
  • Bouncing bullets now gain 50% damage each bounce, instead of 1 damage

  • Removed Upgrade - Split Shot

  • Added Upgrades

    • Rechargeable Battery

      When full, your battery can store 2 more charges for later

    • Safety Goggles

      Fire and explosions can't hurt you

    • Popcorn

      Your bullets split in 2 after hitting an enemy

    • Whiteboard

      Your bullets deal 50% less damage, but deal 35% more damage for each tile faster they move

  • Changed Upgrades

    • Magnet

      Combined with Cheese Wedge

    • Loyalty Card

      Items and Upgrades cost 80% as much -> 75% as much

    • Micro Mushroom

      Removed 15% damage penalty

    • Lightning in a Bottle

      deal 25% less damage -> gain charge 25% slower

    • Charge Plus

      You gain charge 25% faster -> 33% faster

    • Energy Drink

      You gain charge 50% faster -> 66% faster

    • Mech Fist

      Knockback affects all your attacks instead of just melee

    • Gold Sword

      You deal 15% less damage, but 3% more damage for each $100 you have -> You deal 100% more damage, but it costs $15 for each point of damage added

  • Changed Enemies

    • Raptor

      It can now walk around when it doesn't have line of sight, and shoots bullets out to the sides, instead of at you

    • Mushroom

      Now only starts shooting when it can see you

    • Spitter Plant

      Reduced firing timer by 1 turn

    • Fire Frog

      Reduced fireball size

    • Giant T-Rex

      All moves are a bit faster and it can walk around more often

  • Added animation to Chainsaw
  • Added sound effects to Chainsaw
  • Redesigned Replays Menu - Now lists level, money and upgrades
  • Enemy flames now render beneath other graphics
  • Added screen transition when you beat the game
  • Added visual effects for dying
  • Attacks which deal less than 1 damage now deal 1 damage every time
  • Bullets now have a range limit of 1000 tiles, improving performance
  • Charge upgrades now effect the rate at which the battery starts charging after using an item
  • Fixed Duck firing more shots than intended
  • Removed dynamic lights from fire attacks to improve performance
  • Fixed a crash when dying
  • Fixed a crash when using shockwave and lightning in combination
  • Fixed crash when using Bobby Pin

