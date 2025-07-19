 Skip to content
19 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
- Added a note "More TRIALS coming soon!" to the run setting screen that shows when you make it to the 4th Trial.
- Fixed bug where the tooltips for Revitalization and Drought were showing some placement requirements even though they don’t have any
- Fixed a bug where the Cook House (building to make Feasts) was not actually showing in the loot pool
- Fixed a bug where the Endless Mode TRIBUTE values were not being calculated correctly

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3059391
Linux Depot 3059392
macOS Depot 3059393
