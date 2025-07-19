- Added a note "More TRIALS coming soon!" to the run setting screen that shows when you make it to the 4th Trial.

- Fixed bug where the tooltips for Revitalization and Drought were showing some placement requirements even though they don’t have any

- Fixed a bug where the Cook House (building to make Feasts) was not actually showing in the loot pool

- Fixed a bug where the Endless Mode TRIBUTE values were not being calculated correctly