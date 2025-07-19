 Skip to content
19 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Please reinstall if you have already installed

Due to Serialized data timestamps being rewritten automatically on upload, for some users, map data from ancient test build was being called instead of up to date data.

You should not start the game in a camp, with a large field and small lake in front of you. If you do not please kindly set a bug report and we will resolve

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3699801
