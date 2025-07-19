 Skip to content
19 July 2025 Build 19285380 Edited 19 July 2025 – 13:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
The following change has been made:
  1. Skill locks will now remain active even when using a different skill.


The following bug has been fixed:
  1. Fixed an issue where HP would not recover when the healing amount from a life-steal effect was too small.

