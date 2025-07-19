 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
19 July 2025 Build 19285375 Edited 19 July 2025 – 13:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Campaign levels are in works, also added special missions (winning through farming cheese, only certain unit available in level, etc.)

- Other bugfixes - such as swapping items straight through units, not all units were available in ranked and other modes. those are now fixed.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3834131
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link