Hi Dreamers,

It has been a fascinating and emotional few days since the Early Access launch.

Thank you so much to everyone who has bought the game, shared kind words, and offered feedback. It truly means a lot to me ❤️

That said, sales have been a bit slow, and the Steam algorithm has not really picked up the game yet. If you are enjoying your time in the Dream, leaving a quick Steam review would be incredibly helpful. It is one of the key things that helps the game reach more people.

I have also just released a small patch (v0.10.2) with a bit of new content and some changes based on recent feedback. Keep it coming, it is already helping shape the game for the better.

May your Dream be long and bountiful!

– Rasmus

Egome Games