19 July 2025 Build 19285331 Edited 19 July 2025 – 12:46:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

- Added new lair map system. The new map system is room based and provides for more random variety in how the maps are set up. Each room in the lair is hidden until you open the door. There's now much more of a sense of discovery in moving through each lair.

The old lair map system of a free flowing open cave system will still be available for some lairs.

- Major elevated areas on the overworld map can now be accessed via a stairway. So they player can walk around on the elevated areas. I'll be adding more variety to each elevated area on the overworld map so the stairways are more random.

Going forward this means that maps can now have multiple levels. I'll be able to build out the mountain and hills biomes with this change.

