Akiiwan: Survival Playtest
» Patches
Map FIx v1
19 July 2025
Build 19285296
Edited
19 July 2025 – 13:09:10 UTC
by
Wendy
Share
Update notes via
Steam Community
First patch addressing issue where some player receive wrong map file
