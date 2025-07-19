 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
19 July 2025 Build 19285287 Edited 19 July 2025 – 12:32:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

1.修复了琳琳跟随时如果主角跑的太远琳琳跟丢后重新让琳琳跟随失效的问题

2.修复了白宫部分地面模型缺失碰撞的问题

3.修复了发布政策的时候手臂和膝盖有穿模的情况

4.修复了部分玩家开始场景会崩溃的问题（如果还崩请更新系统和显卡驱动）
5.赠送100万美金的场景增加了主角和琳琳的领奖

Changed files in this update

Depot 3380111
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link