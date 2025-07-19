1.修复了琳琳跟随时如果主角跑的太远琳琳跟丢后重新让琳琳跟随失效的问题
2.修复了白宫部分地面模型缺失碰撞的问题
3.修复了发布政策的时候手臂和膝盖有穿模的情况
4.修复了部分玩家开始场景会崩溃的问题（如果还崩请更新系统和显卡驱动）
5.赠送100万美金的场景增加了主角和琳琳的领奖
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
1.修复了琳琳跟随时如果主角跑的太远琳琳跟丢后重新让琳琳跟随失效的问题
2.修复了白宫部分地面模型缺失碰撞的问题
3.修复了发布政策的时候手臂和膝盖有穿模的情况
4.修复了部分玩家开始场景会崩溃的问题（如果还崩请更新系统和显卡驱动）
5.赠送100万美金的场景增加了主角和琳琳的领奖
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update