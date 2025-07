UPDATE #25 is now available!

Hello, Drivers! ːsteamhappyːThis update added a new biome - half-buried roads. In the future, it will be a link between regular roads and the canyon (another new biome that is in development). And along the way, you can now, with some chance, come across an abandoned store.Also, a new interactive object - a vending machine - was added to some points of interest.- Added a new biome - half-buried roads- Added more than 100 kilometers of new roads- Added a new point of interest. There is a chance that an abandoned store may now appear instead of a shop- New interactive objects are now generated in some places of interest - vending machines- Some road sections have been improved- New ambient sounds have been added- Landscape errors have been fixed- The engine can now be started by holding [W] (or [RT] on a gamepad)- The third-person camera in the car can now be zoomed (use the mouse wheel)- Improved lighting- Changes in post-processing- Increased sand texture contrast- Improved some textures- Fixed errors with incorrect shadow display- Changed the display of control prompts- Collision fixes- Fixed incorrect positioning of some sounds- Added Portuguese Brazilian localization. Thanks to Apollo!- Russian localization fixesːplaneːWelcome to our DISCORD SERVER