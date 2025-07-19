 Skip to content
Major 19 July 2025 Build 19285263 Edited 19 July 2025 – 12:32:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello, Drivers! ːsteamhappyː

UPDATE #25 is now available!

This update added a new biome - half-buried roads. In the future, it will be a link between regular roads and the canyon (another new biome that is in development). And along the way, you can now, with some chance, come across an abandoned store.
Also, a new interactive object - a vending machine - was added to some points of interest.

UPDATE #25 CHANGELOG


WORLD

- Added a new biome - half-buried roads
- Added more than 100 kilometers of new roads
- Added a new point of interest. There is a chance that an abandoned store may now appear instead of a shop
- New interactive objects are now generated in some places of interest - vending machines
- Some road sections have been improved
- New ambient sounds have been added
- Landscape errors have been fixed

CARS

- The engine can now be started by holding [W] (or [RT] on a gamepad)
- The third-person camera in the car can now be zoomed (use the mouse wheel)

GRAPHICS

- Improved lighting
- Changes in post-processing
- Increased sand texture contrast
- Improved some textures
- Fixed errors with incorrect shadow display

INTERFACES

- Changed the display of control prompts

ETC.

- Collision fixes
- Fixed incorrect positioning of some sounds

LOCALIZATIONS

- Added Portuguese Brazilian localization. Thanks to Apollo!
- Russian localization fixes



Get ready, it's going to be dusty! ːplaneː
Welcome to our DISCORD SERVER

