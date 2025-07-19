Hello inmates!

Improvements and adjustments:

Adjusted the combat skill "Disarm Stance", which will give an additional 8% dodge chance during its effect;

Adjusted the combat skill "Riot Control", which will hit the target when used and will deduct an additional 10 points of the opponent's energy;

Adjusted the recipe for the "Hang Glider Keel", reducing the required 9 dowels to 6; Using \[Snap Gun] to pry the second lock of the double wafer lock on the side door of the pipeline area will not consume an additional focus point;

Added task clues for how to approach the dining cart to hide the watch;

Added floating highlight and interactive white label prompts for the interaction of the wooden board at the railing of the sewer;

Adjusted the location arrangement of Phil the Otter on the third morning, so that Bob has the opportunity to "talk" with Phil alone;

Adjusted the objective hints for the main quest related to the Cistern.

Reduced the attribute requirements of the high platform jump action at the lower position of the sewer ventilation area from 10 to 8, and the completion points were also reduced by 2 points;

Optimized action trigger that will lead to a route to the nameless open space. Now after checking the iron mesh, the player will be directly prompted how to go there;

Added prompts for the hidden tool mission stage, and Bob will mark the suspected location on the map;

Bob’s 1v3 ambush will now affect the actual combat based on his Strength attribute.

Adjusted the initial acquaintance status of Lin the Pangolin when Bob the Panther is the protagonist.

Bug Fix：

Fixed the issue that the player get stuck on the ladder when the player interacted with the prison roof and ladder to view the iron barrel;

Fixed the issue that the gray cat could not be beaten on the fifth night when Black Panther was the protagonist.

Fixed an issue where invisible walls could occasionally appear in the cafeteria.

If you come across any issues, please let us know by filling out our bug report form. Your feedback is crucial in helping us improve the game and ensure your prison escape experience is as smooth and thrilling as possible.