It’s been one day since Love n Life: Happy Student launched. First of all, thank you from the bottom of our hearts to every player who jumped in, left a review, and gave us feedback.

We know that some of you encountered unexpected bugs and issues, especially due to the game’s large content scope and multi-language support. That’s on us, and we’re not shying away from it. Our passionate dev team is already hard at work, taking in all your reports and polishing the experience step by step.

We’re deeply moved by the love from this community. You’ve given us honest feedback, detailed bug reports, and so much encouragement. It shows how much you care, and we’re grateful beyond words.

💡 Our promise to you

Just like we did with Love n Life: Lucky Teacher, which received two major free updates thanks to your support, we’re committed to making Happy Student the experience it deserves to be. That means:

Fixing bugs and improving translations

Improving game flow, gameplay and UI/ UX.

Adding more content based on your feedback

📅 As part of our Review Campaign plan. From July 18 to August 18, if we reach our community review milestones, we’ll unlock a roadmap of updates and content. This campaign is our way of staying transparent, building trust, and showing you that your voice truly matters.

If you’ve enjoyed even a part of the game, a smile, a laugh, a warm moment, please consider leaving a Steam review. Even just a sentence helps others discover the game and helps us keep building great content for you. ❤️

Join the vibrant Reborn community on Discord, connect with other players, share your ideas, and become part of our growing community. If you want to support us, please click "Follow" on Our Developer Page