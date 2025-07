Version 0.8.9b update

1. Layout fine-tuning, better suited for players with fish screens;

2. Restoration of historical events related to the use of the same script in the Qin Dynasty;

3. Correct the description of "White Tiger" in the collection;

4. Font enlargement, correction of missing fonts;

5. Adding annotations to the hexagram cards can help with understanding a bit;

6. Other optimizations, etc.