19 July 2025 Build 19285166 Edited 19 July 2025 – 12:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Hi everyone, in this version we have continued to fix some issues related to the Steam release.

Changes:


  • Singleplayer challenges opponents now have blessings (based on your blessing amount, similar to singleplayer standard champion difficulty)
  • Turn countdown start show from 10 remaining seconds instead 3


Improvements:


  • Improved Anti-Cheat system


Fixes:


  • Fixed missing graveyard counter text on Valley of the Dead battleground
  • Fixed cards not going to graveyard immediately when dead after turn start or end
  • Fixed potential issue that prevent auto-login for Steam or Email
  • Fixed Divine resurrection blessing doesn't heal hero correctly after trigger it
  • Fixed unexpected issue when closing timed offer window
  • Fixed potential issue during multiplayer match disconnection
  • Fixed issue where notifications rewards not display if another same notification window is opened (rewards still delivered, it’s only a UI issue)
  • Fixed various translations

