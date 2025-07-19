Hi everyone, in this version we have continued to fix some issues related to the Steam release.
Changes:
- Singleplayer challenges opponents now have blessings (based on your blessing amount, similar to singleplayer standard champion difficulty)
- Turn countdown start show from 10 remaining seconds instead 3
Improvements:
- Improved Anti-Cheat system
Fixes:
- Fixed missing graveyard counter text on Valley of the Dead battleground
- Fixed cards not going to graveyard immediately when dead after turn start or end
- Fixed potential issue that prevent auto-login for Steam or Email
- Fixed Divine resurrection blessing doesn't heal hero correctly after trigger it
- Fixed unexpected issue when closing timed offer window
- Fixed potential issue during multiplayer match disconnection
- Fixed issue where notifications rewards not display if another same notification window is opened (rewards still delivered, it’s only a UI issue)
- Fixed various translations
