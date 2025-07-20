Fixed one single asteroid during tutorial splitting into many more fragments than it should.

Fixed scrollbars appearing in option selectors which should easily fit on the screen.

Adjusted visuals of option highlights.

Fixed interface scaling for small screens - from 960 up to 1280px wide to ensure that all menus and settings are visible and readable. If your screen is below 1280px in width, you should notice that most on-screen elements are slightly smaller in order to fit the entire game interface. Screens of 1280x720px and bigger should not be affected in any way. This does not affect Steam Deck, as its native resolution is bigger than this. This did affect 1080p monitors in vertical orientation.

Adjusted horizontal slider focused state display to make it more clear where your focus is while navigating the game with gamepad or keyboard. The most affected sliders are on the Dive Target Selection Menu. This specifically addresses that a disabled slider, controlling a resource you don't have currently installed on your ship, was hardly distinguishable being selected.