Strap in, Survivors—Wyn's adventures just got steamier, and the wasteland more wicked than ever. From fierce boss fights to fresh new studs, this update is packed with action, lust, and upgrades across the board!

🔞 Here’s what’s new in v0.8.1.8:

🔥 New Wyn x Wolf Sex Animation (WIP)

Wyn gets down and dirty with her loyal beast—animation in progress but already bringing the heat!

🐲 Fixed Boss Battles Crashing the Game

Say goodbye to crash-induced cockblocks—bosses now work as intended!

⚔️ Updated Boss Battles (WIP)

Now with more bite, more brains, and more brutality. They're evolving...

🛠️ General Bug Fixes

We’ve squashed unwanted bugs and polished gameplay for smoother, sexier sessions.

🗺️ Expanded Main Map

New areas unlocked! Bigger territories, more secrets, and plenty of room to spread your influence (and legs).

🐺 Changed Wolf Breeding Animation

Fresh animations to spice up your wolfy rendezvous—more fluid, more filthy.

😴 Optimised Breeding Mechanics

Tweaked sleeping, recovery, and timing—your breeding operations just got more streamlined and satisfying.

🐎 Added New Horse Models & Animations ✅

The horses are here and looking fine! New models and animations ready for action in the stables.

🛡️ Added New Male Knight (Evil) Models & Animations ✅

Dark, dominant, and dripping with menace—our evil knight is fully in and ready to play.

💬 Thanks for riding with us through every update and moan-filled milestone. More animations, story events, and systems are in the pipeline, and we can’t wait to share what’s next in v0.8.2.

🐾 Stay dominant, stay degenerate.