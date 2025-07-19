 Skip to content
19 July 2025 Build 19285106 Edited 19 July 2025 – 12:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Day 1 post-combat update hotfix to fix some game breaking bugs, such as thumbnails not being uploaded to Steam Workshop, and to change one feature.


Full Changelog:


Changes

  • Shape shifting now resets all ability cooldown progress. This allows for better use of the ability gain portal and adds some stakes to shape shifting.



Bugfixes

  • Fixed new thumbnails not being uploaded when creating workshop levels. (this was a super weird one, the code for this was literally gone? I must've accidentally deleted it at some point, strange)

  • Fixed zoom behaving strangely if your mouse was at the edge of the item select in the editor.

  • Fixed the circle not correctly dashing to the closest dash magnet when on controller.

  • Fixed the on-screen-keyboard displaying on Steam Deck/big picture mode when it shouldn't be.

  • Fixed sending chat messages not working.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 2981581
macOS English Depot 2981582
