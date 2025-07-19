Day 1 post-combat update hotfix to fix some game breaking bugs, such as thumbnails not being uploaded to Steam Workshop, and to change one feature.



Full Changelog:





Changes



Shape shifting now resets all ability cooldown progress. This allows for better use of the ability gain portal and adds some stakes to shape shifting.





Bugfixes



Fixed new thumbnails not being uploaded when creating workshop levels. (this was a super weird one, the code for this was literally gone? I must've accidentally deleted it at some point, strange)

Fixed zoom behaving strangely if your mouse was at the edge of the item select in the editor.

Fixed the circle not correctly dashing to the closest dash magnet when on controller.

Fixed the on-screen-keyboard displaying on Steam Deck/big picture mode when it shouldn't be.