Just Chess now supports timed games!

This update introduces full chess clock functionality, complete with a wide range of popular time controls, as well as major UI improvements and gameplay refinements.

🕐 Available time controls:

Bullet: 1+0, 1+1, 2+1

Blitz: 3+0, 3+2, 5+0, 5+3

Rapid: 10+0, 10+5, 15+10

Classical: 30+0, 30+20, 90/40, 120

Untimed mode is also available

At this time, custom time settings are not available, but a carefully curated list of common formats has been added for a varied and familiar experience.

♟ Gameplay changes

Undo and Redo are disabled in timed games

New move speed setting for the chess engine is available in Settings

→ Use it to simulate more realistic time usage by the engine

→ Combined with difficulty settings, it can help simulate time pressure and even allow time victories against the engine in a satisfying way

Piece move animations have been improved for a more natural look and feel

⏰ 2D and 3D Clocks

You can toggle between 2D and 3D clocks with the C key

3D clocks use a circular progress diagram over a clock face to represent remaining time

2D clocks include a spinning indicator when the engine is thinking

No sound effects in clocks yet – might be added later

🖥️ UI Improvements

Captured pieces (graveyards) are now visible on both sides of the board, regardless of which side you're playing

Other 2D UI elements are hidden under the graveyards during gameplay and only appear when you move the mouse outside the board

Flip View button added (toggle board side): Use F key or click the new button

Reset View button added: Use R key to reset to your default playing side



🐞 Bug Fixes

Most bugs fixed in this update were related to the UI. The new timed mode should now work smoothly – but if you encounter any issues, please report whether you were using the UCI or Internal engine, and whether you were playing with or without a time limit.

We hope this update improves your experience and adds more excitement and value to your games. Thank you for playing!