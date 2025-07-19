 Skip to content
Major 19 July 2025 Build 19285036 Edited 19 July 2025 – 19:39:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Just Chess now supports timed games!
This update introduces full chess clock functionality, complete with a wide range of popular time controls, as well as major UI improvements and gameplay refinements.

🕐 Available time controls:

  • Bullet: 1+0, 1+1, 2+1

  • Blitz: 3+0, 3+2, 5+0, 5+3

  • Rapid: 10+0, 10+5, 15+10

  • Classical: 30+0, 30+20, 90/40, 120

  • Untimed mode is also available

At this time, custom time settings are not available, but a carefully curated list of common formats has been added for a varied and familiar experience.

♟ Gameplay changes

  • Undo and Redo are disabled in timed games

  • New move speed setting for the chess engine is available in Settings
    → Use it to simulate more realistic time usage by the engine
    → Combined with difficulty settings, it can help simulate time pressure and even allow time victories against the engine in a satisfying way

  • Piece move animations have been improved for a more natural look and feel

⏰ 2D and 3D Clocks

  • You can toggle between 2D and 3D clocks with the C key

  • 3D clocks use a circular progress diagram over a clock face to represent remaining time

  • 2D clocks include a spinning indicator when the engine is thinking

  • No sound effects in clocks yet – might be added later

🖥️ UI Improvements

  • Captured pieces (graveyards) are now visible on both sides of the board, regardless of which side you're playing

  • Other 2D UI elements are hidden under the graveyards during gameplay and only appear when you move the mouse outside the board

  • Flip View button added (toggle board side):

    • Use F key or click the new button

  • Reset View button added:

    • Use R key to reset to your default playing side

🐞 Bug Fixes

Most bugs fixed in this update were related to the UI. The new timed mode should now work smoothly – but if you encounter any issues, please report whether you were using the UCI or Internal engine, and whether you were playing with or without a time limit.

We hope this update improves your experience and adds more excitement and value to your games. Thank you for playing!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2242089
  • Loading history…
